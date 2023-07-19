The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

