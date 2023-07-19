The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

