The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,191 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

