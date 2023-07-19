Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TT opened at $199.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.57 and a fifty-two week high of $199.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

