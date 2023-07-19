U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,727 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

