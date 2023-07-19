Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $472.41 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

