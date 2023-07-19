V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of V.F. worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 714,611 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after buying an additional 968,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in V.F. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.