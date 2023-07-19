Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.