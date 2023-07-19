Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:HPP opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $767.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $252.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

