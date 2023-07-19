Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

T opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

