Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tilray by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLRY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Tilray Price Performance

About Tilray

Shares of TLRY opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

