Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.90. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

