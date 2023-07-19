Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $98,000 in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREY opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

