Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.62.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $385.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

