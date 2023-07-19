Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $164.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

