Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.63.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

