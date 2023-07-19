Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

