Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $164.43.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

