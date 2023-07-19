Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

