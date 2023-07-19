Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.28 and its 200 day moving average is $192.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

