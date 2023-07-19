Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,066,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $78,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

