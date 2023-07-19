Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.04.

V stock opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $451.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

