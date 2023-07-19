Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

V stock opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.81. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a market cap of $451.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.04.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

