Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

