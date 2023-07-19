Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Shares of CB stock opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

