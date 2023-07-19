Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 11,755 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of CFG opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

