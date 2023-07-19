Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 20,924 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.37.
Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
