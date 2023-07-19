Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $459.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $461.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

