Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 184.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $188.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $189.90. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

