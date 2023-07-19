Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $760.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $718.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $456.61 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $705.50.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

