Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 227.05 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

