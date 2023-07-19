Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE VICI opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.