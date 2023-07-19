Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $1,485,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in AutoZone by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,531.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,494.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2,496.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

