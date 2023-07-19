Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,229 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BBY opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,133 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

