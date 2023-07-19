Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after buying an additional 425,844 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,924,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after buying an additional 136,935 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $243.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $244.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.65 and a 200-day moving average of $205.29. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

