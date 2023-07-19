Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $5.71 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

