Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,072 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

