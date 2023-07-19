Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,033,000 after buying an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $171.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.50. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

