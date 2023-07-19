Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 39,379 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,379 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

