Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 6,268 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,932,000 after buying an additional 66,186 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after buying an additional 141,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,227,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $215.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $163.13 and a 52 week high of $220.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.28.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

