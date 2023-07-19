Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 713 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.1 %

DHI opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average is $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.34.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

