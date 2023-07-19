Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.78.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $289.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $173.49 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

