Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.49.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

