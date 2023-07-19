Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,742,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 5.20% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,304,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

