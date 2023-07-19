Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,068 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

