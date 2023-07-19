Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 657 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,293.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,959,000 after purchasing an additional 938,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $137.93 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.61 and a 1 year high of $138.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.69. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,762 shares of company stock worth $6,268,875. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.



