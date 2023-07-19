Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 9,507 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.