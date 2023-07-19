Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $334.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

