WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $184.45 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.43. The company has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

