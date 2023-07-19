WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
